Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF $DIVO Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,928 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DIVO opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.1826 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th.

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

