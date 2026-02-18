Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 96.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,481 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Celestica by 42.5% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $286.67 on Wednesday. Celestica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $363.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, insider Yann L. Etienvre sold 86,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $24,786,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Todd C. Cooper sold 89,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $25,722,175.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 108,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,323,426.50. This trade represents a 45.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,923 shares of company stock valued at $88,027,459. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $375.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Celestica from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

