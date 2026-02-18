Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 96.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,481 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Celestica by 42.5% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.
Celestica Price Performance
Shares of CLS stock opened at $286.67 on Wednesday. Celestica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $363.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 1.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on CLS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $375.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Celestica from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLS
Key Stories Impacting Celestica
Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company raised its 2026 outlook, citing stronger AI data-center demand but noting execution risks; this directly supports revenue/earnings upgrades and helps explain the stock rise. Celestica Lifts 2026 Outlook On AI Data Center Demand And Risks
- Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $391 and reiterated an Overweight rating, signaling strong sell-side confidence and adding upward pressure to the stock. Barclays Raises Celestica Inc. (CLS) Price Target to $391, Reiterates Overweight
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage and headlines (e.g., The Street) are highlighting bullish catalysts—hyperscaler AI deals and margin upside—bringing more investor attention and demand for the stock. The street is bullish on Celestica Inc. (CLS), here’s why
- Positive Sentiment: Macro pieces point to Canada’s AI data-center buildout as a broader tailwind for local suppliers like Celestica, supporting medium-term demand visibility. Why AI Data Centres Could Be Canada’s Next Big Investment Opportunity
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts note rising defense spending as an additional growth vector—Celestica supplies rugged mission-critical electronics, which can diversify revenue and improve margins. Can Rising Defense Demand Boost Celestica’s Future Growth Prospects?
- Positive Sentiment: Consensus analyst ratings sit around “Moderate Buy,” reinforcing institutional backing and likely supporting flow into the shares. Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons with peers (Jabil) highlight intensified competition for hyperscaler deals; good for industry spotlight but implies execution risk and margin pressure depending on wins. CLS vs. JBL: Which EMS Stock is a Better Buy Right Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: General investor-interest pieces note increased attention to CLS, which can amplify volatility as flows chase news. Celestica, Inc. (CLS) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz law firm announced an investigation into Celestica investor claims—this introduces legal risk and potential headline-driven volatility; monitor for specifics. INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Celestica Inc. – CLS
Celestica Company Profile
Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.
The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Celestica
- Energy Security Is Now National Security – Positioning Is Happening Now
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- The “Bomb” in America’s Basement
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).
Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.