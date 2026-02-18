JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.22% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $16,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JGRO. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

JGRO opened at $88.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.21. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.33 and a 12 month high of $97.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.