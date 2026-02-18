Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,375,545,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,877,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,777,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554,603 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,765.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,968,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755,563 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,796,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 181.9% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,185,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,200 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE opened at $92.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $95.56.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Argus set a $92.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.95.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,643 shares in the company, valued at $867,870. The trade was a 65.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,073,290. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,049 shares of company stock worth $14,194,542. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

