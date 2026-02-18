JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $645.83 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,417,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 110,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.67% of Leidos worth $645,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after purchasing an additional 56,905 shares during the period. LBP AM SA lifted its stake in Leidos by 43.8% in the third quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 63,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 19,268 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 100.0% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 233,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,116,000 after purchasing an additional 116,735 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Leidos by 1,353.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 165,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,031,000 after buying an additional 153,648 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total value of $576,630.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,414,500.75. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LDOS stock opened at $162.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.62 and a 52-week high of $205.77.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.02% and a net margin of 8.11%.The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.050-12.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $204.00 price target on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Leidos from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Leidos from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.09.

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos’ work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

