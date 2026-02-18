Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI) Short Interest Update

Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,085,617 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the January 15th total of 3,724,788 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,597,691 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 16,597,691 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Jet.AI Trading Up 10.8%

Shares of JTAI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,158,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,171,086. Jet.AI has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98.

Get Jet.AI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jet.AI in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jet.AI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Jet.AI

(Get Free Report)

Jet.AI Inc primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Reroute AI software that recycles aircraft waiting to return to base into prospective new charter bookings to destinations within specific distances; and DynoFlight, a software application programming interface (API), which enables aircraft operators to track and estimate emissions, and purchase carbon offset credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jet.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet.AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.