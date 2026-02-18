Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Insider Sells £9,354,470.30 in Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Anastasios Leventis sold 197,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,738, for a total value of £9,354,470.30.

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Down 0.2%

LON CCH traded down GBX 8 on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,716. 564,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,703,722. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,242 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,976.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,758.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 4,400 to GBX 4,600 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 4,485 to GBX 4,470 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,197.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 750 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.

