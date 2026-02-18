Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF $HMOP

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,942 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.18% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,513,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,924,000 after purchasing an additional 275,975 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 332.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 175,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 135,211 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $4,830,000. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,259,000. Finally, GGM Financials LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 461.5% in the second quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 92,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 75,672 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HMOP opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average of $39.06. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $39.79.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1068 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th.

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

