HighTower Advisors LLC Has $34.05 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 465.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 276,459 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Deckers Outdoor worth $34,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 77.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $117.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.59 and a 200-day moving average of $102.20. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $156.60.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 41.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 4,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $537,680.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,985.84. The trade was a 15.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robin Spring-Green sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $39,481.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,831,212.58. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 9,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,552 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $115.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well?known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct?to?consumer retail to serve both fashion?focused and performance?oriented customers.

