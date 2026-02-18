Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Trading Up 24.7% – Time to Buy?

Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 24.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 628,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 560% from the average daily volume of 95,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Walker River Resources Trading Up 24.7%

The company has a market cap of C$25.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.26.

About Walker River Resources

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada. The company was formerly known as Rhino Exploration Inc and changed its name to Walker River Resources Corp. in March 2013. Walker River Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

