Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.14 and traded as high as $21.60. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 390,322 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEP shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Korea Electric Power to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Korea Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.20.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.03. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion.

Institutional Trading of Korea Electric Power

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

About Korea Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

Korea Electric Power (KEP) is a South Korea–based integrated electric utility engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. The company’s activities span power plant operation and maintenance, grid management, fuel procurement and power trading, as well as engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for large-scale power projects. Its asset base includes a mix of thermal, nuclear, hydro and renewable generation capacity, and the company supports system planning and reliability functions for the national electricity network.

In addition to core utility operations, KEP provides a range of technical and consulting services tied to power infrastructure, including plant construction, refurbishment and decommissioning support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.