Mainz Biomed NV (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mainz Biomed NV (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 322,531 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the January 15th total of 255,354 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 562,319 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 562,319 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Mainz Biomed in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mainz Biomed to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Mainz Biomed alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mainz Biomed

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mainz Biomed

Mainz Biomed Stock Down 15.6%

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mainz Biomed during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mainz Biomed by 38.4% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 394,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 109,519 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mainz Biomed by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

MYNZ opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.26. Mainz Biomed has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $6.29.

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 26th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Mainz Biomed will post -23.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mainz Biomed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mainz Biomed AG is a molecular diagnostics company headquartered in Mainz, Germany, specializing in epigenetics-based tests for the early detection of cancer. The company develops proprietary assays that analyze DNA methylation patterns and other epigenetic biomarkers to identify malignancies at a stage when treatment outcomes are most favorable. Mainz Biomed’s technology platform is designed to offer non-invasive, easy-to-use screening solutions that can be deployed both in laboratory settings and at point of care.

The company’s flagship product, ColoAlert®, is a stool-based colorectal cancer screening test that combines DNA methylation markers with bacterial gene targets to improve sensitivity and specificity for detecting advanced adenomas and early-stage colorectal cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mainz Biomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainz Biomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.