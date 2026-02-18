Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 79.98 and last traded at GBX 80.60, with a volume of 19886 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.80.

SAAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Microlise Group from GBX 210 to GBX 145 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 191 price objective on shares of Microlise Group in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 168.

The company has a market cap of £92.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.13 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 91.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 113.28.

Microlise is a leading provider of transport management software to fleet operators helping them to improve efficiency, safety, and reduce emissions

These improvements are delivered through reduced fuel use, reduced mileage travelled, improved driver performance, fewer accidents, elimination of paperwork and delivery of an enhanced customer experience

Established in 1982, Microlise is an award-winning business with around 350 employees based at the Group’s headquarters in Nottingham, as part of a total staff of 500 globally with international offices in France, India and Australia

