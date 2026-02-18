Feedback (LON:FDBK) Trading Up 7.4% – Should You Buy?

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report) was up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.50 and last traded at GBX 11.55. Approximately 290,442 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 90,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Feedback (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported GBX (3.98) EPS for the quarter. Feedback had a negative return on equity of 39.71% and a negative net margin of 279.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Feedback plc will post -8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emma Oswick (Stuart) bought 60,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8 per share, with a total value of £4,836.72. Also, insider Tom Oakley bought 60,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8 per share, for a total transaction of £4,872.32. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Feedback plc (AIM: FDBK) provides innovative software and systems through its trading subsidiary, Feedback Medical.

Feedback liberates data and knowledge from multiple healthcare IT systems and delivers better workflows to enable clinicians to communicate, collaborate and provide the best healthcare for their patients. It connects care settings with diagnostic and other relevant data to drive better, faster, safer decision that improve outcomes for patients.

By linking different clinical systems together into a seamless view of the patient, Feedback can streamline patient pathways and deliver a digital health and diagnostics record across multiple care providers.

Bleepa® is a communication and collaboration platform that displays clinical results at a certified and regulated quality, which enables multi-disciplinary team working and diagnostic-enhanced advice and guidance.

