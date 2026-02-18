Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Short Interest Up 25.5% in January

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,633,872 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the January 15th total of 2,098,901 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,389,792 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,389,792 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,889,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 89,009 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,607,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 247,163 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,413,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 614,637 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 412.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,103,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 888,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 14.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,063,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 132,322 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GSBD opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11.

GSBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lucid Cap Mkts raised Goldman Sachs BDC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.75.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc (NYSE: GSBD) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC) under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940. The company’s primary objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments in U.S. middle-market companies. It principally invests in senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and, to a lesser extent, common equity, focusing on sponsor-backed transactions and special-situation financings.

The fund is advised by affiliates of Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Private Credit Group, leveraging the firm’s global research capabilities and risk management infrastructure.

