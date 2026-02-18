Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Tolga Tanguler Sells 1,959 Shares

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.08, for a total transaction of $607,446.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,850,931.52. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tolga Tanguler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 12th, Tolga Tanguler sold 1,510 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.87, for a total value of $547,933.70.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $332.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $371.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.87 and a 1-year high of $495.55. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.51 and a beta of 0.35.

Key Headlines Impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the third quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALNY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $489.00 target price (up from $449.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 31st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $570.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $529.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $477.96.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

