GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 16,282 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. $TNET

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,282 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of TriNet Group worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,353,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,392,000 after purchasing an additional 387,940 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,160,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,845,000 after buying an additional 301,832 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in TriNet Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 715,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,883,000 after acquiring an additional 67,210 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 252,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after acquiring an additional 47,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 244,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $47,941.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,106.58. This represents a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $82,641.87. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 27,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,794.22. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,339 shares of company stock worth $137,568. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TNET. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $97.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on TriNet Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on TriNet Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $65.80.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of TNET stock opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average of $61.35. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.61 and a 52 week high of $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.57.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 215.01%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. TriNet Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-4.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 18.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.81%.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) that offers integrated human capital management solutions to small and medium-size businesses. Through a bundled suite of services, TriNet manages payroll administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, risk mitigation and federal and state compliance. Its cloud-based platform provides clients with centralized access to HR tools, analytics and streamlined workforce management capabilities.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Dublin, California, TriNet has grown to support thousands of organizations across the United States.

