Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,619,386 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 5,321,446 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,773,968 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 2,183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stag Industrial by 193.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Stag Industrial in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stag Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. Stag Industrial has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 32.35%.The business had revenue of $220.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stag Industrial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.05%.

Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company’s portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.

