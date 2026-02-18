Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC Holdings Raised by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,956 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $12,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 801.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 225.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,051,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,803,000 after acquiring an additional 727,714 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,158,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,092,108,000 after purchasing an additional 837,117 shares during the period. Navera Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navera Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,623,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,303,000 after buying an additional 105,954 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 218,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,692,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price (down from $243.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC stock opened at $182.39 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.18 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.80.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total transaction of $3,841,015.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,977,231.82. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

