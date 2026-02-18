Ingredion Incorporated $INGR Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,335 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 4,612.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. denkapparat Operations GmbH raised its holdings in Ingredion by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 1.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 33,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total value of $4,020,217.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,002,983.22. This represents a 40.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $429,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,312. This trade represents a 10.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 37,228 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,117 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Down 1.5%

Ingredion stock opened at $116.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.71. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $102.31 and a 1-year high of $141.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 10.10%.Ingredion’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.8 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on INGR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingredion in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.83.

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company’s product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

See Also

