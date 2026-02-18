NEOS Investment Management LLC Buys 71,646 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,646 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the third quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 4,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Realty Income by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Realty Income by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.21.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE:O opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. Realty Income Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

