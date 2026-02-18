NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $8.88 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,108 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,306,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,326,000 after buying an additional 419,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,081,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,356,000 after acquiring an additional 95,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $809,491,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,659,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,629,000 after purchasing an additional 250,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,761,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.91.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.9%

ZTS stock opened at $125.45 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.25 and a 1-year high of $177.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 62.02%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

