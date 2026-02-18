Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 142,927 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF $IYE

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,927 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 253.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 52.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 1.1%

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.41. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

