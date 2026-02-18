Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Position Lessened by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.3% of BBR Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $22,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,857,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,018,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,380 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Philip Morris International by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,512,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,754 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 88.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,138,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,014 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 142.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,474,000 after purchasing an additional 888,148 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,831,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,429,000 after buying an additional 871,165 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PM. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.06.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of PM stock opened at $184.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.39. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.11 and a fifty-two week high of $190.98.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

