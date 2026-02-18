GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 186.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,267 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 106,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Insider Activity at Zeta Global

In other news, Director Jeanine Silberblatt sold 12,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $251,226.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 57,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,819. This trade represents a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZETA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zeta Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, November 24th. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $29.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZETA

Zeta Global Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE ZETA opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm’s mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta’s offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.