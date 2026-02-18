Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $5.33 Million Position in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,311 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 15.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1,685.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter.

SLV stock opened at $66.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $109.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.08.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

