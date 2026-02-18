Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Short Interest Down 12.8% in January

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,804,364 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 4,364,595 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 810,510 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 810,510 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WDS opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. Woodside Energy Group has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $18.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Woodside Energy Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 648.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 383,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 332,125 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE: WDS) is an Australia-based energy company focused on the exploration, development, production and marketing of oil and natural gas, with a strong emphasis on liquefied natural gas (LNG). The company’s activities span the upstream value chain, including exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbon resources, development and operation of production facilities, and the sale and delivery of hydrocarbons to global customers.

Woodside’s operations center on conventional oil and gas projects and large-scale LNG processing and export, supported by project management, engineering and commercial trading capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.