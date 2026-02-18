Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 101,671 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. $APAM

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 101,671 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of APAM stock opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.76.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 24.26%.The business had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a yield of 134.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on APAM. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is a global investment management firm that specializes in active, fundamental research-driven strategies across a range of equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Founded in 1994 by Andrew Ziegler, the company has built a reputation for its team-based approach to portfolio construction, emphasizing deep sector expertise and independent analysis. Its product lineup includes U.S. and international equity strategies, global emerging markets, as well as credit and multisector fixed income offerings.

Artisan Partners serves a diverse client base that spans institutional investors, intermediaries and high-net-worth individuals located in North America, Europe and Asia.

