Livermore Investments Group (LON:LIV) Stock Price Up 14.3% – What’s Next?

Livermore Investments Group Limited (LON:LIV – Get Free Report) shares were up 14.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 60 and last traded at GBX 60. Approximately 153,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 943% from the average daily volume of 14,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50.

Livermore Investments Group Stock Down 2.1%

The firm has a market cap of £95.91 million, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 53.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a current ratio of 18.06.

Livermore Investments Group Company Profile

Livermore Investments Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in fixed income instruments such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

