Alerus Financial (ALRS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ: ALRS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/31/2026 – Alerus Financial was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/30/2026 – Alerus Financial was given a new $29.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Alerus Financial had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Alerus Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2026 – Alerus Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 1/26/2026 – Alerus Financial was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.
- 1/7/2026 – Alerus Financial was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 1/5/2026 – Alerus Financial was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.
- 12/29/2025 – Alerus Financial had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – Alerus Financial had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
Alerus Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.27%.
In addition to traditional banking offerings, Alerus operates a national mortgage origination and servicing platform that delivers home purchase and refinance loans.
