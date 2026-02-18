Alerus Financial (ALRS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ: ALRS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/31/2026 – Alerus Financial was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/30/2026 – Alerus Financial was given a new $29.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Alerus Financial had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Alerus Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – Alerus Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/26/2026 – Alerus Financial was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

1/7/2026 – Alerus Financial was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/5/2026 – Alerus Financial was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

12/29/2025 – Alerus Financial had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Alerus Financial had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Alerus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.27%.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ALRS) is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. The firm provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products, including deposit accounts, lending solutions and treasury management services for individuals, small businesses and larger corporate clients. Through its community banking network, Alerus emphasizes local decision-making and personalized service to meet the needs of its varied client base.

In addition to traditional banking offerings, Alerus operates a national mortgage origination and servicing platform that delivers home purchase and refinance loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.