Cercano Management LLC Invests $7.02 Million in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,019,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2,760.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 74.3% during the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $267.00 price target on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.24.

Key DoorDash News

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

DoorDash Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of DASH stock opened at $162.34 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.40 and a twelve month high of $285.50. The stock has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.60 and a 200 day moving average of $232.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity

In other DoorDash news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $7,037,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 874,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,044,674.10. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 288,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.04, for a total transaction of $56,539,896.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 232,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,489,121.60. The trade was a 55.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 604,135 shares of company stock worth $124,509,080. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

