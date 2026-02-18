Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Didier Papadopoulos Sells 6,366 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $62,004.84. Following the sale, the insider owned 128,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,057.52. This trade represents a 4.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 13th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 10,382 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $102,574.16.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 816 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $8,274.24.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,333 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $14,063.15.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 804 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $11,682.12.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,367 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $20,286.28.

On Monday, January 5th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,429 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $101,835.36.

On Friday, January 2nd, Didier Papadopoulos sold 11,650 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $157,391.50.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,979 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $27,864.32.

On Monday, December 15th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,987 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $89,745.13.

NYSE JOBY opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.77.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JOBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised Joby Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Positive Sentiment: Joby announced a production strategy with Toyota engineers embedded in its facilities and a target of ramping to four aircraft per month by 2027 — a material operational milestone that could lower unit costs and create a competitive manufacturing advantage. Made by Toyota: Joby Aviation Targeting 4 Aircraft Per Month

Joby announced a production strategy with Toyota engineers embedded in its facilities and a target of ramping to four aircraft per month by 2027 — a material operational milestone that could lower unit costs and create a competitive manufacturing advantage. Neutral Sentiment: Joby’s January capital raise (~$1B, mix of equity and convertibles) boosted cash above $1B and funds the Dayton facility and ramp — this reduces near-term insolvency risk but also caused short-term dilution that pressured the stock earlier. Made by Toyota: Joby Aviation Targeting 4 Aircraft Per Month

Joby’s January capital raise (~$1B, mix of equity and convertibles) boosted cash above $1B and funds the Dayton facility and ramp — this reduces near-term insolvency risk but also caused short-term dilution that pressured the stock earlier. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares this week, including CEO Joeben Bevirt’s large sale (507,182 shares at ~$9.91 reported Feb. 17) disclosed in an SEC Form 4 — a high-profile block that can be interpreted as meaningful selling pressure even if it’s for diversification or other non-fundamental reasons. CEO Form 4 filing

Multiple insiders sold shares this week, including CEO Joeben Bevirt’s large sale (507,182 shares at ~$9.91 reported Feb. 17) disclosed in an SEC Form 4 — a high-profile block that can be interpreted as meaningful selling pressure even if it’s for diversification or other non-fundamental reasons. Negative Sentiment: Several other executives and insiders (Bonny W. Simi, Eric Allison, Didier Papadopoulos, Gregory Bowles, Kate DeHoff) also reported sales in mid-February, collectively reducing insider stake percentages — additional selling that can sap confidence while the company transitions to production. Sample insider Form 4 filing

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at $663,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth about $635,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,562,000 after buying an additional 192,064 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

