Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) CFO Jeremy Hofmann Sells 5,538 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 5,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $244,890.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 65,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,372.06. This trade represents a 7.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ ZG opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $90.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.27.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.89%.The business had revenue of $654.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Zillow Group News Roundup

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arax Advisory Partners increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 402.3% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Zillow Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Senior insiders still retain meaningful stakes after the sales (CEO Jeremy Wacksman ~116k shares, CFO Jeremy Hofmann ~65k, director/insider Dan Spaulding ~41k), which supports continued alignment with shareholders. CEO Form 4

Senior insiders still retain meaningful stakes after the sales (CEO Jeremy Wacksman ~116k shares, CFO Jeremy Hofmann ~65k, director/insider Dan Spaulding ~41k), which supports continued alignment with shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: All trades were disclosed in routine SEC Form 4 filings; there’s no company announcement tying the sales to corporate events or financial guidance changes. Insider Form 4

All trades were disclosed in routine SEC Form 4 filings; there’s no company announcement tying the sales to corporate events or financial guidance changes. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold a combined 18,390 shares across Feb. 12 and Feb. 17 at roughly $44.20 average, generating ~ $813.5k in proceeds and reducing his reported ownership (see filings). Executive-level selling at scale can be interpreted as a signal that weighs on sentiment. CEO Form 4

CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold a combined 18,390 shares across Feb. 12 and Feb. 17 at roughly $44.20 average, generating ~ $813.5k in proceeds and reducing his reported ownership (see filings). Executive-level selling at scale can be interpreted as a signal that weighs on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 5,538 shares on Feb. 12 at an average of $44.22 (~$244.9k), trimming his stake by ~7.8% to ~65.3k shares — another senior-level sale that may pressure sentiment. CFO Form 4

CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 5,538 shares on Feb. 12 at an average of $44.22 (~$244.9k), trimming his stake by ~7.8% to ~65.3k shares — another senior-level sale that may pressure sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Director/insider Dan Spaulding sold 9,262 shares across Feb. 12 and Feb. 17 at ~ $44.07 average (~$408.0k), reducing his holding to ~41.1k shares — further insider selling from the leadership team. Insider Form 4

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $65.00 price objective on Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) is a U.S.-based online real estate marketplace that connects consumers, real estate professionals and mortgage lenders through a suite of digital products and advertising services. Founded in 2006 by Rich Barton and Lloyd Frink and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and tools designed to simplify home search, rental discovery, valuation and mortgage shopping.

Zillow’s core products include its consumer websites and mobile apps that list homes for sale and rent, the Zestimate automated home value estimate, and marketplaces that connect buyers and renters with agents and lenders.

