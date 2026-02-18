Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.56 and last traded at $95.49, with a volume of 3613684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.59.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Real Estate ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Bank OZK grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 10,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 37,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG International AG bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

