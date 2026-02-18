Trinity Capital (TRIN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $79.8330 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Trinity Capital Stock Down 0.1%

TRIN stock opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48. Trinity Capital has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

Trinity Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.3%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Capital

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Trinity Capital by 8,783.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TRIN. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Clear Str raised shares of Trinity Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Loop Capital set a $17.00 target price on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: TRIN) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to venture-backed and growth-stage companies. As a venture lender, Trinity Capital offers customized capital structures, including secured debt and equity co-investment, designed to support companies that have progressed beyond early-stage funding but still require non-dilutive growth capital.

The company focuses its investments on technology-driven sectors such as software, fintech, healthcare, life sciences and cleantech.

