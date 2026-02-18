Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 2270566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TALO. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Talos Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Talos Energy from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Talos Energy Trading Down 3.7%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talos Energy

The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Talos Energy by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 8.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Tim Duncan and Jeremy Rights, the firm completed its initial public offering in 2021 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TALO. The company’s core operations focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin.

Talos Energy’s asset portfolio spans deepwater and shelf opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, where it holds interests in several producing fields and exploration blocks.

