City of London (LON:CTY) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 570 and last traded at GBX 567.96, with a volume of 3221472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 564.

City of London Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of £2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 541.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 519.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40.

About City of London

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.