Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives $157.18 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.7222.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, February 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, February 6th.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PSX

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $158.11 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $163.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.45.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.32. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 3.22%.The firm had revenue of $32.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $3,571,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,959,593.52. This trade represents a 30.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $659,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,850. This represents a 14.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,288 shares of company stock valued at $4,867,250. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,055.6% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company’s principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.