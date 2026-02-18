Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,699 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of J. M. Smucker worth $30,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 100.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 537.1% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $106.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $93.30 and a 52-week high of $121.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.33.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 13.61%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.750-9.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.22%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded J. M. Smucker to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.93.

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company’s main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker’s core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker’s® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin’® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

