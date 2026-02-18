Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,867 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $41,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,984,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,838,879,000 after buying an additional 1,058,803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,802,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,176,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,976,000 after acquiring an additional 723,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $1,554,154,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,579,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,508,099,000 after purchasing an additional 432,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.72. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. This is an increase from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 73.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $65.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.