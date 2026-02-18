Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,049 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Duke Energy worth $67,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,297,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 40.9% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In related news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $868,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,633.69. The trade was a 23.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK opened at $126.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $98.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.51. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $110.51 and a 1-year high of $130.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 15.41%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Duke Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.550-6.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.41%.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.