Readystate Asset Management LP Acquires 75,000 Shares of Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd $OBAWU

Readystate Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd (NASDAQ:OBAWU – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP’s holdings in Oxley Bridge Acquisition were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OBAWU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxley Bridge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxley Bridge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oxley Bridge Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $538,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxley Bridge Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Oxley Bridge Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $699,000.

Oxley Bridge Acquisition Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of OBAWU opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Oxley Bridge Acquisition Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated on August 6, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

