Condor Capital Management Purchases 54,217 Shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF $SOXQ

Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) by 79.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,217 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management owned 1.03% of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $6,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 215.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 167,554 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth about $985,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 171.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 15,066 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SOXQ stock opened at $64.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.57. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $66.10.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

