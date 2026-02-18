107,700 Shares in Bank OZK $OZK Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Bank OZK as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,960,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 767.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 566,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,667,000 after purchasing an additional 501,308 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 24.4% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,581,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,429,000 after buying an additional 310,707 shares during the last quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 45.1% during the second quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 916,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,142,000 after buying an additional 285,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 57.2% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 694,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,705,000 after buying an additional 253,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $53.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.03). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 25.50%.The business had revenue of $436.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.78.

Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.

The bank’s core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.

