Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,513 Shares of Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,513 shares during the period. Expand Energy makes up 1.0% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $11,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expand Energy by 43.9% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expand Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,913,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,510,000 after purchasing an additional 646,330 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Expand Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Expand Energy by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Expand Energy alerts:

Expand Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXE opened at $102.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.48 and a 200-day moving average of $105.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.46. Expand Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $126.62.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.34%.

Trending Headlines about Expand Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Expand Energy this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXE. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $136.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Expand Energy from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Expand Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXE

Expand Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.