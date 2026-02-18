First National Bank of Omaha Acquires New Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the third quarter worth approximately $540,000. BBR Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 63,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $341.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $26,046,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,410,296.60. This trade represents a 49.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Management change and bullish retail take — Motley Fool highlights Henrique Braun’s promotion to CEO (effective March 31), arguing new leadership could reinvigorate growth and listing long?term dividend support as a reason to buy. 6 Reasons to Buy Coca?Cola Stock

Management change and bullish retail take — Motley Fool highlights Henrique Braun’s promotion to CEO (effective March 31), arguing new leadership could reinvigorate growth and listing long?term dividend support as a reason to buy. Positive Sentiment: Dividend narrative draws investor interest — coverage noting Warren Buffett/Berkshire’s large Coca?Cola stake and the sizable dividend payment (and long dividend growth streak) supports income investors’ confidence. This favorable narrative likely helped sentiment today. Warren Buffett Collected $816 Million in Dividends

Dividend narrative draws investor interest — coverage noting Warren Buffett/Berkshire’s large Coca?Cola stake and the sizable dividend payment (and long dividend growth streak) supports income investors’ confidence. This favorable narrative likely helped sentiment today. Neutral Sentiment: CAGNY presentation materials released — Seeking Alpha posted the prepared remarks and slideshow from Coca?Cola’s Consumer Analyst Group of New York presentation. Investors will parse these for updated strategy, margin and growth details; materials themselves are informational until new guidance or targets are announced. CAGNY Prepared Remarks CAGNY Slideshow

CAGNY presentation materials released — Seeking Alpha posted the prepared remarks and slideshow from Coca?Cola’s Consumer Analyst Group of New York presentation. Investors will parse these for updated strategy, margin and growth details; materials themselves are informational until new guidance or targets are announced. Neutral Sentiment: Brand/program partnership (minor): CineVantage joins Coca?Cola Refreshing Films as a technical partner on sound/music mentorship. Small PR item unlikely to move the stock materially but positive for brand/marketing initiatives. CineVantage Partnership

Brand/program partnership (minor): CineVantage joins Coca?Cola Refreshing Films as a technical partner on sound/music mentorship. Small PR item unlikely to move the stock materially but positive for brand/marketing initiatives. Negative Sentiment: Q4 metrics remain mixed — analysts note an EPS beat but slower revenue growth and uneven regional volume trends across beverage categories, which could weigh on near?term momentum and investor expectations for top?line acceleration. Q4 Metrics: Growth or Slowing Momentum?

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

