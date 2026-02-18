Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Announces Earnings Results

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($8.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 41.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.71%.

NASDAQ LBTYK traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $11.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,213. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 33,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $371,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 301,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 35,961 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 25,236 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 317,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Liberty Global by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is a leading international telecommunications and television company, headquartered in London. Established in 2005 through the merger of UGC Europe and Liberty Media International, the company has grown into one of the largest broadband and video service providers outside North America. Liberty Global focuses on delivering high-speed internet, digital video, mobile telephony and fixed-line communications to residential and business customers.

The company’s core services include ultra?fast broadband, pay television, voice services and mobile offerings.

