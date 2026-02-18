Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Short Interest Up 27.8% in January

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 51,195 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the January 15th total of 40,053 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,891 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 84,891 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 631,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 388,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 185,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 328,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 257,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 19,494 shares during the period.

Get Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Trading Up 0.4%

CCD stock opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.2%.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ: CCD) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, CCD provides investors access to a portfolio primarily composed of convertible securities, supplemented by fixed-income and equity instruments. By blending the features of bonds and equity, the fund aims to capture upside potential in rising markets while offering downside protection in more volatile conditions.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes convertible bonds, convertible preferred stocks, and other hybrid instruments, alongside selective allocations to corporate debt, high-yield securities, common stocks, and derivative overlays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.