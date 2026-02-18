Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$74.74 and last traded at C$73.00, with a volume of 83973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$70.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGY. Ventum Financial boosted their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$59.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Calian Group from C$63.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their target price on Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$74.83.

Calian Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$833.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$208.00 million during the quarter. Calian Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.9475219 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calian Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management. The Advanced Technologies segment includes Engineering Solutions and Services; Nuclear and Environmental Services; Satcom; DOCSIS; Electronics Design and Manufacturing and Agricultural Technology.

