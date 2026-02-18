ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.43 and last traded at $73.82, with a volume of 24180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.94.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.62. The company has a market capitalization of $741.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMDV. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 412,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 44,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 18,690 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 18,136 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the period.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

